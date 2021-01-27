Arthur and Kay Rickets celebrate their 60th Anniversary
The Daily Ardmoreite
Arthur and Kay Rickets were married on Jan. 21, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Hugo, Okla.
Arthur is a farmer, rancher, and an insurance specialist for Rickets Insurance in Ardmore. He is a 1961 graduate of Oklahoma State University. Kay is a retired dental hygienist who graduated from Caruth School of Dental Hygiene, Baylor College of Dentistry in 1958 and is a retired realtor.
They have three children: Drew Rickets, Ardmore, Lance Rickets, Prosper, Texas, Mary Ann Rickets Riley, Argyle, Texas, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.