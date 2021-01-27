Ted and Estelle Fite celebrate their 70th Anniversary

The Daily Ardmoreite

"Ted and Estelle's

Passion or Promise

I married you because you gave me a promise, that promise made up for your faults.

The promise I gave you made up for mine.

Two imperfect people got married and it was the promise that made the marriage.

When our children were growing up, it wasn’t the house that protected them, it was the promise. It wasn’t our love that protected them, it was the promise!"

Ted and Estelle Fite celebrating 70 years of marriage: Jan. 21, 1951 to Jan. 21, 2021. They have been residents of Ardmore since November 1963.

They have four children, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

They are postponing their 70th celebration due to Covid 19.