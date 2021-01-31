Renovations begin on another downtown Ardmore building

Another downtown building has recently begun a transformation as new owners begin the restoration and cleaning process. Business partners Karl Kerr and Jamie Turrentine purchased the large industrial building located at 23 D SE around a year ago, and a recent paint job to its industrial bays and an ongoing roofing replacement have already made noticeable improvements to the property’s exterior.

“We bought it right around the time COVID started up, so we pulled back on it for a bit, but now we’ve got a small crew going through and cleaning it up,” Kerr said. “Right now we don’t have any solid plans, but we wanted to get it fixed up a bit so that when people start walking through it will look more like we hope it to be.”

He said the building is still structurally solid with no major issues. Inside each floor is around 10,000-square feet of usable space with round concrete columns and an overall industrial appearance. Current plans include painting the interior white, and they hope to install new steel windows to go along with the overall appearance.

Kerr said they plan on meeting with the city in the near future to discuss ideas about what types of businesses they would like to see come into the building, but he and his partner have a few ideas already.

“I grew up in Ardmore and so did my partner, so hopefully we can find a really cool venue to make the upgrades that will make it really something special,” Kerr said. “We're hoping the second floor could potentially be a meeting center to hold weddings, receptions and things like that, and the third floor could make a nice brewery or bar of some kind. We’re thinking about putting a deck on the roof. The way it’s built, it would support one, and it has a great view of downtown.”