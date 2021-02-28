Ashley and Jimmy Morrow celebrate December marriage

The Daily Ardmoreite

Ashley Kim Olivo and Jimmy Cade Morrow were married on Dec. 12, 2020, at five o’clock in the evening. The wedding was officiated by Dillon Payne and was held at the Lamar Baptist Church in Lamar, Okla. The reception was held at Sweetbelle Farms in Holdenville.

The bride is the daughter of Scott and Tonya Olivo of Holdenville. She is the granddaughter of Charles and Marlene Gann of Lamar, and Alice Olivo and the late Marvin Olivo of Holdenville. The groom is the son of James and Sherry Morrow of Ardmore. He is the grandson of the late Leonard and Dortha Pannell of Duncan and the late Lenard and Betty Morrow of Ardmore.

Whitney Clifford of Moore, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridal attendants included London Olivo, daughter of the bride and Addison Garrett, cousin of the bride. James Morrow, father of the groom, served as Best Man, and Toby May, friend of the groom served as groomsman. Flower girls were Emma West, cousin of the bride; Ella and Anna Clifford, nieces of the bride; Kaydence and Kiersten Noland; and Elly Hendrix, nieces of the groom. Ring bearer was Jaxon Garrett, cousin of the bride.

The couple honeymooned in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and now reside in Ardmore.