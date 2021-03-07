Carter County Litter Poster Contest winners announced

Staff Reports

The Ardmore Beautification Council, along with our local partner the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, hosted the Carter County Litter Poster Contest. This contest is part of the statewide litter poster contest that encourages students to learn about Oklahoma’s litter issues and propose solutions through their art. Students may enter in these categories by grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

The new 2021 Trash Poster Contest calendar is here and available at the Ardmore Beautification Council office. Students from across all 77 counties in Oklahoma compete annually to have their posters featured in the Keep Our Land Grand Litter Poster Contest calendar.

One poster from the 2020 contest is selected as the state Promotional Poster of the Year and printed in large format for the public to use in displays, newsletters and for promotional use to spread the word that litter is harmful to our state. This year the promotional poster winner was Kylie Castonguay from Lone Grove Schools. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation spends $5 million annually to combat litter. That total does not include the hundreds of volunteer hours put toward the cause across the state.

The 13 state winners will receive cash prizes, including $250 for first place, $150 for second place, $100 for third place in each of the four divisions and one additional poster will be chosen to win $200 as the state Promotional Poster of the Year. The state winners of the 27th annual contest, their families and teachers will be invited to an awards luncheon in April and the students will be introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives at the state Capitol. Teachers of the 13 state winners will receive a two-night stay at an Oklahoma state park and art supplies for the classroom.

As part of the state “Keep our Land Grand” Trash Poster Contest the Ardmore Beautification Council sponsors the local Carter County Trash Poster Contest for the local schools. Seven local school participated with over two hundred participants! Each student and teacher winners will receive monetary awards from the Ardmore Beautification Council. This year our reception for our winners will look a little different! However, we are so proud of our students and teachers for persevering this year!

3rd -5th Grade

1st Place Georgia Chambers Lone Grove Sherri McBride

2nd Place Hadley Idleman Wilson Debbie Garrett

3rd Place Maddox Hafner Wilson Amanda Stearns

6th – 8th Grade

1st Place Madelynn Gunter Lone Grove Kimberly Zabonik

2nd Place Jadyn Battice Lone Grove Kimberly Zabonik

3rd Place Alexandria Riggs Lone Grove Kimberly Zabonik

9th – 12th Grade

1st Place Jessica Zimmerman Plainview Greg Dudley

2nd Place Samara Morgan Plainview Greg Dudley

3rd Place Kloee Cavazos Ardmore Rikki Clymore

Last year more than 9,700 students participated in the statewide competition, which is a partnership of ODOT, DEQ, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department-Oklahoma State Parks and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Additional partnerships include OGE Energy Corporation, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma City Beautiful, Ardmore Beautification Council, Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma Employee Credit Union, Oklahoma Environmental Management Authority, Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc., Sierra Club-Oklahoma Chapter, Oklahoma Rural Water Association and Solid Waste Institute of Northeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation distributes 35,000 calendars to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide. Contact the Ardmore Beautification Council to get a copy or email abc.ardmore@gmail.com.