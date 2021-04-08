Calling All Artists: 51st Annual Juried Exhibit at Goddard Center

The Daily Ardmoreite

All artists are invited to participate in the 51st Annual Juried Exhibit at the Goddard Center. Entries will be accepted May 11–15, during regular hours of operation. Eligible works of painting, drawing, altered and unaltered photography, mixed media, sculpture, collage, glass, jewelry, printmaking and fiber art leave the artist wide latitude in selecting his or her media choices. The cost to enter a piece in the show is $20. Participants are limited to 4 entries. A digital copy of the Call for Entries can be found at www.goddardcenter.org/exhibits. This show will feature a Lobby Exhibit of last year’s winner, George Oswalt.

The judge for the Goddard Center’s 51st Annual Juried Show is Katherine Liontas-Warren, Professor of Art at Cameron University, where she teaches drawing, printmaking, and watercolor. Katherine has a Master of Fine Art from Texas Tech University and a Bachelor of Science from Southern Connecticut State University. Katherine was awarded the Oklahoma Governor’s Art and Education Award in Oklahoma City at the State Capitol in 2014. She is also the recipient of the Bhattacharya Research Excellence Award, the Cameron University Faculty Hall of Fame, the Phi Kappa Phi Distinguished Faculty Award, and received the title of the Artist of the year by the Paseo Art Association in Oklahoma City. Katherine has exhibited her works of art in over 450 National and Juried Competitive shows, Solo, and Invitational exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad, and has received numerous purchase and juried awards. Many of her prints and drawings are in permanent collections, Museums and Institutions throughout the nation. Katherine has conducted drawing and printmaking workshops at the John Campbell Folk School and Oklahoma Arts Institute, as well as actively juries national exhibitions throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

All entries will receive a critique of the submitted work and those who are juried into the show will be eligible for cash prizes. The first-place winner will also receive a lobby exhibition of their work to be scheduled at the Goddard Center during the next Juried Art Exhibit.

The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.