Stinsons celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Troy Stinson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. They were honored with a private family gathering at their home. Troy retired from Best Buy and Shirley was a homemaker. Hosting the celebration were their children Rhonda and Bryan Tidwell, Ricky and Michelle Stinson, and Randy and Alesa Stinson. The couple are the proud grandparents of 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.

We have been truly blessed!