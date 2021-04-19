LIFESTYLE

Stinsons celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Submitted content
Mr. and Mrs. Troy Stinson
Mr. and Mrs. Troy Stinson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. They were honored with a private family gathering at their home. Troy retired from Best Buy and Shirley was a homemaker. Hosting the celebration were their children Rhonda and Bryan Tidwell, Ricky and Michelle Stinson, and Randy and Alesa Stinson. The couple are the proud grandparents of 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.

We have been truly blessed!