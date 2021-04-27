The Goddard Center to present 'Broadway’s Next Hit Musical'

Submitted content

The Goddard Center would like to invite you and your family to the hilarious improvisational performance, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event. This show will feature a free improv workshop for students and adults the day prior on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will have assigned seats, while also being live-streamed for free on our Facebook page.

Time Out NY says “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.” With this show every song is fresh, every scene is new, every night is different, it’s all improvised and it’s all funny.

The hilarious Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter. The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical - complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists galore. BNHM has been seen recently at The Triad, Tribeca Film Festival, and at the New York Musical Theater Festival, among many others.

Under the direction of improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, TheaterWeek hailed the show as “brilliant” and The New York Post called Broadway’s Next Hit Musical “remarkable.” Don’t miss the next great American musical - it could be written by you!

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at www.goddardcenter.org, in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.