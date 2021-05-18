Glazeners celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Submitted content

On May 15, 1971, Mary Lou Van Buskirk and Jack Hall Glazener were married at Lone Grove First Baptist Church by Rev. Leo Potts. This led to a great life.

Jack obtained degrees in math, physics, operational management, and a Masters in Business. He retired after 46 years in staff management at Uniroyal/ Uniroyal Goodrich/Michelin.

MaryLou graduated as a registered nurse and became a certified OB-GYN Nurse Practitioner. She retired after 40 plus years, working at MMSO, Ardmore OBGYN, and Ardmore Regional Surgery Center.

They have three terrific sons, Zach, who graduated from ECU, and is in management at WinStar Casino. Jake graduated from UCO and is a corporal at Ardmore Police Department. Luke graduated from UCO and lives in Knoxville, Tenn., with husband, Phillip Foster. Luke is currently in P.A. school.

Jack enjoyed off road racing in Mexico for several years. He now enjoys yard work and home improvement. Mary Lou enjoys shopping, going to casinos, and more shopping. They both enjoy world and domestic travel, lots of cruising, and supporting their sons’ endeavors. The couple enjoys being together at their home in Ardmore.

“We feel the vows we made 50 years ago, ‘to have and to hold, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, and to love and cherish,’ have made for a very successful life and marriage. We wish everyone as much happiness as we have had our first 50 years!”