Bobby and Ethel Blackwood to celebrate 50th anniversary

Submitted content

Bobby and Ethel Blackwood will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a party at Stan Patty Community Building 32 Lilac Street in Lone Grove on Saturday, May 29 from Noon to 7 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join them in their celebration.

Bobby and Ethel eloped in May of 1971 and were married in Hope, Ark., on May 28 of that year. They have lived in many areas of Oklahoma and Kansas with their children Jeremy and Bradley and share friends from all over both states.