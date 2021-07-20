Harlen and Kaye Seeliger celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

The Daily Ardmoreite

Mr. and Mrs. Harlen Seeliger celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Rum Runners Restaurant in Cape Coral, Fla., while on a family vacation. Attending was their daughter Rhonda Hampton and husband Bob of Aleida, Texas and son John Seeliger and wife, Dimple Seeliger of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. They feel blessed to have their children and the blessings continue with their grandchildren, Reed Hampton and wife Mattie, Ryker Hampton, twins Jaiden and Keanu and Milaan Seeliger.

Harlen and Kaye were married in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in their home town of Orlando, Ok. July 15, 1961. They set up their home in Oklahoma City where Harlen worked for Kingwood Oil Company and Kaye worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

They moved to Ardmore April 1, 1965 when Harlen went to work for Samedan Oil Corporation setting up their first computer department. He became Vice President of Information Systems and retired June 30, 1998 after 33 years with the company. In retirement he has enjoyed his 55, 56, and 57 Ford T-Birds, spending time at his farm and photography.

After being a stay at home Mom, in 1981 Kaye went to work for Associated Travel as a part time Travel Consultant and found her dream job. In 1998 Kaye became the manager of AAA Travel Agency, retired from full time work August 2012 and is now with AAA Travel in outside sales.

Harlen and Kaye are very active in Trinity Lutheran Church in Ardmore and Harlen was President of the Congregation and elder for many years and Kaye has been the church treasurer for the past 21 years. Kaye is very active in Home and Community Education Association where she has planned and escorted over 160 trips for the group. She was on the Hardy Murphy Coliseum Board and started serving on the Carter County Fair Board in 1988 and is still on the board.

Kaye and Harlen have enjoyed traveling the world, visiting over 50 countries and their favorite trips were Africa, Russia, Baltic States, Australia, South America, Tahiti, China, Egypt and Jordan and the over 33 cruises they have enjoyed.

We have been blessed by our children, our friends and our health and by being together for 60 years.