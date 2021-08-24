Guest column: Breakfast helps set the stage for academic success

The Daily Ardmoreite

Mornings during the school year can be a hectic blur for both parents and students trying to get out the door, but that should not be an excuse to skip breakfast.

Whether it is a piece of whole wheat toast and a glass of milk or a more elaborate spread, the morning meal sets the stage for a successful day of learning.

“There’s a strong link between breakfast and how well students perform at school,” said Deana Hildebrand, Oklahoma State University Extension nutrition specialist. “Research has connected breakfast to better memory, test scores and attention span as well as better overall nutrition.”

Figuring out how to slide breakfast into an already jam-packed morning routine can be tricky or overwhelming. However, there are some strategies that can make it less challenging.

For instance, consider getting a head start on breakfast the night before or focus on stocking up on healthy options children can take with them.

Options for make-ahead meals include measuring out a bowl of a favorite cold cereal and pre-cutting fresh fruit.

Meanwhile, nutritionally solid, on-the-go breakfast choices range from hard-boiled eggs to homemade muffins to bagels with low-fat cream cheese.

“Don’t be afraid to get creative,” Hildebrand said. “It doesn’t always have to be cereal and low-fat milk. Focus on building a meal that includes protein along with fruits and vegetables.”

Parents also should explore whether the school or childcare provider offers a breakfast meal. The important thing is that families make time for breakfast each morning, Hildebrand said. It’s not always realistic to expect a full sit-down meal, but children should be able to eat without feeling pressured to hurry.

More information about the importance of eating a healthy breakfast before school is available from the American Academy of Pediatrics

