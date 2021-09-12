Taylor Dees and Patrick Simmons celebrate July wedding

Submitted content

Taylor Dees and Patrick Simmons were married July 17, 2021 at Red Barn Ranch in Hopland, California. Karen Detweiler officiated the ceremony.

The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a vintage gown of soft white chiffon with cream colored lace, romantic flutter sleeves and a flowing A-line skirt. She carried a bouquet of fresh sunflowers and wildflowers. The groom wore a tan 3-piece suit with a sage green necktie. The beautiful Northern California barn venue was decorated in a rustic-boho-chic theme.

The bride is the daughter of Mike and Tonya Dees of Ardmore, Okla.. She is the granddaughter of the late Tom and Juanita Allen of Huntsville, Ala.; Janet Corn and the late David Corn of Helena, Ala; and Don and Myra Dees of Calera, Ala.

The groom is the son of Don and Mari Simmons of Hot Springs, Ark. He is the grandson of Brooks and Marilyn Rice of Hot Springs, Ark; and the late Calvin and Jeanne Simmons of Pine Bluff, Ark.

Stevie Hutchins, friend of the bride, of Norman, Okla., served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were DeArah Freethy of Lower Lake, Calif.; Josie Trammell of Norman, Okla.; and Kelsey Wiley of Kelseyville, Calif. Ausley Hutchins and Penny Hutchins, daughters of the maid of honor, were flower girls.

Neil Simmons, brother of the groom, of Little Rock, Ark., was best man. Groomsmen were Matt Hyde of Lower Lake, Calif.; Ricky Kemple of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Jerry Sintay of Lower Lake, Calif.. Garrett Dees, brother of the bride, of Fort Worth, Texas served as usher. Ring bearers were the couple’s dogs, Hosty and Simba, led by Logan Haack of Kelseyville, Calif..

The couple spent their honeymoon on the Pacific coast. They live in Kelseyville, Calif..