Frightful Fun: Costume ideas and upcoming events to get everyone in the spooky spirit

Halloween is just over one month away, and according to the National Retail Federation, Americans are projected to spend a record $10.14 billion on candy, decorations, and most importantly costumes.

The Halloween fun will start this year with the Clubhouse Boo-Tacular set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. The event will include carnival games, prizes, characters for photographs, face painting, a costume contest, and special deals on attractions and food.

The spooky season will continue the following weekend with Trick or Treat on Main Street scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 with several Main Street merchants planning to give out candy. The free fun will continue downtown later in the evening with with 1991 film "The Addams Family" set to begin around dusk at Central Park.

The festivities in Ardmore will wrap up on Sunday, October 31 with door to door trick or treating set for Halloween night within the city. Households that wish to participate by giving out candy are asked to keep their porch lights on, and those that do not are asked to keep their porch lights off.

With those dates in mind, it's time to start thinking about costume ideas. Ever-popular options include the traditional vampires, witches, ghosts and assorted ghouls, but characters from popular films, television shows, and books are another idea. Some of this year's most popular costumes will include a wide range of superheroes such as characters from the popular Marvel film franchise as well as chapters from the hit Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian." Speaking of Disney, the traditional princesses will also be another fashionable item with Cruella De Vil from the recent live-action "Cruella" joining in their ranks this year.

Those looking to be creative and come up with their own personalized costumes can potentially find some great pieces at local thrift stores. Those looking to get something more off-the-rack will have a new option this year with Spirit Halloween projected to open on Saturday, October 2 at Commerce Plaza. The seasonal pop-up store will be located inside the former Sears location and will offer a wide range of costumes for children and adults as well as numerous decorations ranging from spooky to cutesy.