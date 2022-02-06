Guest column: February is the Start of a New Gardening Season

The Daily Ardmoreite

The best advice I can give right now is to watch the weather and try to make sure you can get out and get some work done on those nice days we usually have in February. This week it has gone from a spring-like 70 degrees to around 10 degrees with rain, ice, snow, and really cold wind in many places almost overnight. At least we finally got some rain. Cold dry winters are super hard on plants, and we won’t be able to assess the damage until things start to green up in a few weeks. We just have to be grateful we haven’t had a tornado.

Spring planting times are pretty forgiving in southern Oklahoma. You can plant onion plants now as soon as the weather is decent and the soil is not too wet. My favorite onions for southern Oklahoma are Texas Sweet 1015's. The last average frost date for southern Oklahoma is April 15th. If you want to make sure you grow the plants you love, seeds of cool-season crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, swiss chard, lettuce, and turnips can be started inside or in a greenhouse eight weeks before the last frost date. Warm-season crops such as peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes can be started six weeks before the last frost date. Local nurseries will be getting plants in for spring planting soon, also. They already have onion plants and seed potatoes.

This is a good time to do some pruning of deciduous shrubs and trees. Not only is it easier to see what you’re doing and get to them since the leaves are off, but pruning just before new growth starts is the safest time for the plants. Never take off more than one-third of any plant at a time. Prune for the health of the plant by taking out broken, diseased, and crossing branches first. Limb up trees that have branches that make it difficult to walk or mow under. It’s hard enough to mow in August without being smacked in the face with low-growing limbs. If you take off larger branches, use the 3-cut method. Make an undercut on the limb about 8” out from the trunk and about one-third of the way into the limb. Then make a second cut one or two inches past the first cut to take the limb off and a third cut outside of the branch collar next to the trunk, not flush with the trunk. This will keep the limb from splitting and damaging the trunk and will help it heal without disease or insect damage. Do not apply wound dressing or anything else over the cut; let nature do the healing. Whatever you do, do not top or hatrack a tree. This is the unsightly and damaging procedure used to cut back trees under power lines and results in the weak, rapid growth of the tree, slow decline, and eventual death.

The number one cardinal rule of pruning: Thou Shalt Not Commit Crepe Murder! Never, ever whack off a Crepe Myrtle plant. It would be better to leave them alone and not do anything at all than to ruin one of the South's most beautiful trees. You can wait until late February or March to prune Crepe Myrtles because they are “late bloomers". You know I'll have plenty more to say about this in later articles. I've already seen so-called landscape professionals out with chain saws ruining crepe myrtles.

It’s a perfect time to top off your beds with compost. Compost will feed the soil and the plants. Compost improves the tilth of both sandy or clay soils. It’s called "Gardeners’ Gold" for a reason.

It’s a good time to add a 3-to-4-inch layer of mulch around everything that doesn’t have it already. Organic bark mulches are the best and moderate soil temperatures, conserve moisture, reduce weed growth, help control erosion, “feed” the soil as they decompose and turn to compost, and they look good. Don’t buy the cheap dyed mulches that can have all kinds of harmful ingredients and are often made from ground-up old pallets that may contain arsenic and other nasty chemicals that leach into soil and are absorbed by plant roots.

Prune spring-flowering shrubs such as forsythia immediately after blooming. You are going for a natural, arching shape, not a geometric or lollipop-shaped object that belongs in Disney World or The Wizard of Oz. The way to maintain the natural beauty is to remove one-third of the older, larger branches down to ground level each year. This will keep the natural, beautiful shape of the shrub with lots of flowers each spring. This pruning method works for all shrubs, including shrub roses. Get some good protective gloves, wear long sleeves, and use long-handled loppers. Now, crawl right under the shrub where you can get to it, and cut out 1/3 of the oldest branches at ground level. You will be amazed at how much smaller, better, and healthier the shrub looks.

Take a Gardening Class. The best information about which plants grow well in your area and which plants won't do well at all comes from local gardeners who have learned from experience. The climate in southern Oklahoma, especially south of the Arbuckles, is unique and unpredictable and makes gardening interesting, frustrating, and amazing. Betty Sue Tow and I will be teaching Home Gardening & Landscaping at Southern Tech for the spring semester. Together, we have killed a lot of plants and learned from experience the What, When, Where, and How to grow plants in southern Oklahoma. Call Southern Tech to enroll at 580-223-2070. We would love to have you join us and make some gardening memories. Happy Gardening!