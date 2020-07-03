Ardmore Community Waterpark vandalized with graffiti

Vandals spray painted profanity-filled graffiti on the front wall of the Ardmore Community Water Park overnight on Wednesday. Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said this is the second time this week the facility has been hit.

“Summertime is our busiest time of year, and it’s unfortunate that we have to pull our crews away from other projects to deal with this,” Ervin said. “It’s especially hard right now before the holiday weekend. We’re out trying to prepare the parks the best we can for everyone to enjoy, but now we’ve had to pull off on our last workday to address this issue. So other things are going to get left undone.”

Ervin said there are currently no suspects for the crime, and they are unsure if the two incidents are related. She asked for the community’s assistance to help keep the city’s facilities free from vandalism.

“We would really like to ask our citizenship to help us keep an eye out for things like this, and if you see something happening report it right away,” Ervin said. “It’s disappointing that we provide quality facilities to our community, and then there are people out there who do stuff like this to ruin them.”

Anyone who has any information about this week’s graffiti incidents or who witnesses any act of vandalism occurring is asked to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.