Dollar General warehouse reopened after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Dollar General Distribution Center in Ardmore temporarily halted operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the company's public relations department on Monday confirmed the positive test and said the sprawling facility was closed for one day for cleaning.

"Upon learning of the confirmed diagnosis, we took preventative measures to halt operations to conduct an extensive and thorough cleaning by a third-party cleaning company," said Mary Kathryn Colbert in an emailed statement. " All employees were paid for regularly-scheduled hours during this time. Our thoughts are with our employee, and we wish them a quick recovery."

Employees at the Ardmore facility have been taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Face masks and gloves are being provided to employees, and enhanced cleaning measures are supplemented with traffic flow patterns in common areas, according to the statement.

"We continue to communicate with our employees on a regular basis to remind them of steps to help contain or avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as steps they should take if they experience symptoms or have been in touch with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," read the statement.

Colbert said that employees were notified of the positive test result and that the company would not comment on the health of the employee who tested positive. Employees who test positive are prohibited from returning to work for at least 14 days after a confirmed diagnosis.

Dollar General operates 16 distribution centers across the country including the newest distribution center in Longview, Texas, that was opened last year. The Ardmore facility opened in 1994 and currently employs about 680 people.