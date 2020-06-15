High-speed pursuit through Wilson ends in arrest

A Wilson man reportedly turned himself in after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning.

The driver, 60-year-old Jimmy Wade Hamilton, was initially pulled over during a traffic stop by a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy at around 2 a.m. on U.S. Route 70 in Wilson, according to the Wilson Police Department.

Hamilton reportedly had an outstanding felony warrant out of Garvin County. According to Garvin County court documents, the warrant, issued on March 4, was for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.

When the deputy went to arrest Hamilton for the outstanding warrant, Hamilton allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy and an officer from the Wilson Police Department reportedly engaged in pursuit of the vehicle as Hamilton fled through the town of Wilson.

At some point during the pursuit Hamilton abandoned his vehicle on Main Street and took off on foot, according to the Wilson Police Department. Officers lost sight of Hamilton until he turned himself in to a Wilson officer at around 5 a.m.

Hamilton was then transported to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked on the Garvin County warrant and an additional Carter County felony charge for endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

Hamilton’s bond is set at $1,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for July 23.