Record pace of new Oklahoma virus cases continues

The spread of COVID-19 infections continued Monday as 186 new cases of the disease were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state has recorded 8,417 cases since March 6, with more than 11% of all statewide infections being reported since June 11.

Monday's new confirmed cases marked the third highest one-day jump after more than 220 cases were reported both Friday and Saturday. As a result, the moving seven-day average of daily new cases has also surged and is putting June on the path to become the month with the most new infections.

Carter County recorded three new cases Monday, bringing the county total to 60. With one new recovery also being recorded, the number of cases not deceased or recovered in the county rose to nine.

No new deaths have been reported since June 12. A total of 359 Oklahoma deaths have been linked to the disease, including one in Carter County.

State health officials say that while the reopening plans for long-term care facilities began Monday, those facilities must first verify infection control plans are updated before reopening to visitors. Only one Carter County facility has recorded a confirmed case.