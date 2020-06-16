Carter County churches host panel discussion on racial equality

Local churches are coming together for a panel discussion on racial equality and social justice later this week. Entitled “Working Together: Achieving Meaningful and Lasting Changes for Equality,” the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the HFV Wilson Community Center.

The event was organized by Leroy Williams, youth pastor at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and Carolyn Hillhouse-Jones, a member of First Presbyterian Church.

“Sister Carolyn called me about what's been going on in this country, and she wanted to discuss this and bring it towards the community,” Williams said. “We want to get a better understanding of racial equality and know more about the social justices and injustices that need to be fixed in this world.”

Williams said the discussion is not political and is instead focused on hope, faith, justice and equality. Through creating dialogue and implementing change locally, they hope to make a positive change in not just the area but the entire country and the world.

Panel members will be composed of representatives from Christ Community Church in Ardmore, First Baptist Church in Gene Autry, First Baptist Church Southeast in Ardmore, First Presbyterian Church in Ardmore, First United Methodist Church in Ardmore, Jehovah Baptist Church in Ardmore, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ardmore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Ardmore, and other local churches. Questions will be posed to the panelists by a moderator and the audience will also be given the opportunity to ask questions.

Williams said the goal is to host similar events in the future — perhaps once a quarter — to keep the conversation and change going into the future.

“We’re really excited about this,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to look for change in the world, and we want to see people come together.”