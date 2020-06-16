City passes budget for new fiscal year, tables selling of former American legion building, call special meeting for June 25

When the Ardmore City Commission met Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting, one of the key items passed was the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. They also tabled one item regarding the sale of the former American Legion building located at 301 N. Washington pending further discussion, and postponed a public hearing on the rezoning of land on Myall Road for a special hearing to be held on June 25.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $82,404,365, a decrease of over $9.2 million from the 2019-2020 budget. City Manager JD Spohn thanked the city’s executive staff for turning in reduced budgets due to concerns over revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to thank the commission and our executive staff members who worked so hard on this budget,” Spohn said. “This year was very difficult. Sandy (Doughty, director of finance) did a great job and so did Kevin (Boatright, assistant city manager). All our executive staff members turned in a realistic budget based on the circumstances and we appreciate them.”

During the meeting, commissioners decided to table the sale of the former American Legion building pending further discussion. Commissioner Sheryl Ellis said she had concerns about what would become of the building if the city decided to sell it.

“To me it has architectural significance, and it could have emotional meaning to people,” Ellis said. “Once it’s sold we have no say what is done to it. I realize that if we keep it, it is an expense to the city, but it sits very close to the depot district, and it was at one time an old depot. I think the city has emotional attachment to that building just as they do to the Hardy Murphy Coliseum, and I think there needs to be more discussion.”

Commissioner Beth Windel agreed with Ellis, and said she thought the building was something that needed to be kept and would also like further discussion. The commissioners then voted unanimously to table the sale of the building.

One item on the evening’s agenda was moved to a special meeting set for 6 p.m. on June 25 at the Ardmore Convention Center. The item concerns a public hearing to be held regarding the rezoning of 30.91 acres located at 5035 Myall Road from single family residential 9,000-square foot minimum to single family residential 6,000-square foot minimum. The rescheduled hearing will allow for anyone who would like to speak to be able to do so while still maintaining social distancing.