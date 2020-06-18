Carter County Sheriff's Office investigating rise in overdoses linked to fake prescription pills

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to investigate a rise in overdoses linked to fake prescription pills.

In early May, OBN launched an investigation involving two individuals who overdosed and died in central Oklahoma after buying counterfeit Oxycodone that tested positive for Fentanyl, according to a June 18 press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said at least six additional overdoses and four additional deaths have been linked to the same type of pills. These overdoses have reportedly occurred throughout communities in south-central, southern and southwestern Oklahoma.

Woodward described the pills as blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. “Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference. We are concerned there are more of these pills circulating the streets and we could see additional overdose victims,” Woodward said in the press release.

Since the investigation began, three people have reportedly been arrested and several fake Oxycodone pills have been seized. According to the press release, Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant believes there are likely additional people involved in the distribution of these pills.

As a participating member of the Anti-Heroin and Opioid Statewide Task Force, the sheriff’s office is working with OBN and the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad to pursue and prosecute those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 223-6014.