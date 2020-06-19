Virus cases continue to surge as test rates, hospitalizations also climb

The recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has put the total number of statewide cases above 9,700. The 450 new confirmed cases recorded Thursday shattered the previous one-day record, and the 352 new cases recorded Friday was the second highest ever recorded in a single day.

Carter County recorded an additional confirmed case of the disease Friday, bringing the county total to 63. The number of cases not deceased or recovered ticked up to eight in the county but soared past 2,100 statewide.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a total of 9,706 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide. More than 7,200 of those cases are considered recovered. Three additional deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday, bringing the death toll in Oklahoma to 367.

More than 19% of all confirmed cases in Oklahoma have been recorded since June 13. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases has also climbed in that time from 145 to 265. The month of April recorded 3,053 new cases of the virus. June has already recorded 3,200 and is on pace to record more than 5,000 this month alone.

Daily recoveries have trended up while daily deaths have trended down in the past week, but new hospitalizations are beginning to rise.

More than 1,200 hospitalizations have been recorded since March, with 106 of them -- nearly 9% -- recorded in the past seven days. Between Thursday and Friday, 63 new hospitalizations were recorded by OSDH.

Thursday’s update from the state health department was delayed by several hours due to technical difficulties, according to multiple sources. By Friday’s update, more than 276,000 specimens had been tested and nearly 265,000 of those tests had returned negative for the virus.

The percentage of cumulative test results that returned positive statewide regularly fell each day as testing expanded to a broader population, but that rate started to slowly climb last week. On June 10, 3.84% of all tested specimens returned positive -- the lowest rate recorded since data became available; that rate continued its upward trajectory to 4.14% on Friday.

Until June 12, new daily confirmed cases stayed well below 200 each day. Since then, Oklahoma has recorded an average 260 new cases each day.