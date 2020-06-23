One in custody, one injured following shooting at Ardmore park

Ardmore police responded to a shooting incident at Charlotte Hall Park Tuesday evening that left one person hospitalized.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers arrived at the park, located across the street from Ardmore High School on Veterans Boulevard, at around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female subject who was reportedly struck by the gunfire.

Henry said the victim was transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital and is being transferred by Air Evac to another hospital. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

“At this time the female was the only injured party that we have made contact with,” Henry said. “Her status is unknown at this time.”

While processing the crime scene, police found that approximately six shots were fired from a firearm. A possible suspect, identified as 19-year-old Gabreon Noland of Ardmore, was detained and later arrested after further investigation.

Henry said Noland was booked into the Carter County jail for unlawful carry of a firearm. A second suspect is still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re trying to complete some interviews to understand what the motive behind the shooting was,” Henry said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.