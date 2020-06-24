APD releases more info on shooting, search continues for second suspect

The Ardmore Police Department has released more information regarding a recent shooting at a local park and is still actively searching for one suspect involved.

Ardmore police responded to Charlotte Hall Park, located across the street from Ardmore High School on Veterans Boulevard, at around 3:19 p.m. on June 23 in reference to a shooting.

After several interviews and further investigation, police were reportedly able to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and what likely occurred during the incident.

According to a press release from the department, two subjects are believed to have walked to the park with the intent to purchase marijuana. Once they arrived, they reportedly got into a vehicle to make the transaction, but before the exchange could be made, a verbal altercation took place.

The two subjects exited the vehicle and while outside of the vehicle, one of them allegedly brandished a pistol and fired two shots into the ai, according to the release. Both subjects then fled from the park and the same individual believed to have brandished the pistol allegedly fired an additional four shots towards the vehicle.

According to the release, the vehicle’s back window was busted by the gunfire and a separate vehicle that was parked near the damaged vehicle was also struck by the shots. The second vehicle was reportedly occupied by a female in her 20s, who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

The female was struck by one of the bullets and both rear tires of the vehicle were flat due to the shooting. Upon arrival to the scene, officers made contact with the victim and transported her to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital.

She was later flown to another hospital for treatment and has since been listed in stable condition, according to the release. Police do not believe that there is any relation between the female victim and the shooting suspect.

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Gabreon Noland, of Ardmore, was quickly spotted running from the park. Noland was reportedly traveling southbound on Choctaw Street Northwest when he was detained by police.

Officers found that Noland was in possession of a firearm. However, he is not believed to have shot the firearm during the incident. The shooting suspect was reportedly last seen running east on Locust Drive Northwest.

According to the release, Ardmore police have been able to identify the shooting suspect. However, the department has not released the suspect’s name at this time due to the suspect being a juvenile.

Noland was arrested and booked into the Carter County jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. Charges have been submitted to the district attorney’s office for review and an active search is underway for the second suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.