Multiple recycling, Ardmore community clean-up opportunities upcoming with Shred Day set for Friday

The Ardmore community will have multiple opportunities to recycle old documents and help clean up neighborhoods with a series of events beginning Friday.

For nearly 10 years, the Ardmore Beautification Council has been partnering with Citizens Bank and Trust to hold community shred days where the public is invited to shred sensitive documents or papers that have piled up.

The first recycling events of this year, the Community Shred Day, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26 in the Citizens Bank and Trust parking lot, located at 1100 North Commerce Street. Ardmore Beautification Council Executive Director Julie Maher said individuals can bring up to three boxes, big or small, of paper to be shredded for free.

“It’s a public service for our community,” Maher said. “It is a great event and we’ve had lots and lots of participation— we hope for participation, hope people are cleaning out their closets and cleaning out their offices while this COVID thing is going on.”

The shredded paper from the event then gets sent out to recycling plants across the state to be recycled and used for other materials or items.

For those who can’t make it out on Friday, another recycling event is being planned for later in July. The event will include shredding, tire collection, community clean-up supplies, and the collection of household items for Sunshine Industries to resell at its local thrift store in Ardmore.

Maher said the goal of the event will likely be themed after the number “725,” currently set for July 25, with the idea of collecting 725 pounds of trash or 725 tires. Community members will also be offered supplies to help them clean up their neighborhoods.

“People have been out more, maybe they’re walking around their neighborhood instead of going to a place and they’re noticing that there’s more trash in their neighborhood,” Maher said.

More information on the July 25 event will be provided as it becomes available. With recycling options being more limited at this time, Maher said she hopes these events will give more individuals a chance to take advantage of recycling.

Operation Pride also offers bulky waste collection for residents within the Ardmore city limits. Recyclable items include aluminum, Christmas trees, newspapers, plastic bottles and plastic bags. To view the Operation Pride schedule or for more information visit www.ardmorecity.org/151/Operation-Pride.

“As far as I know these are the only large community events but people can always take their types of recycling out to the Operation Pride and the Chickasaw Nation has a cardboard (recycling) at the Black and Gold Casino,” Maher said.

For more information on recycling events, contact the Ardmore Beautification Council at (580) 223-2230.