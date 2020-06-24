Murray State College offering flex option for some fall classes

School campuses are cautiously planning a return to class in the fall and Murray State College is among universities exploring options for students. Along with social distancing space and masks being offered on the Tishomingo campus, the college announced many lecture classes will also offer attendance options.

Most lecture classes without lab or clinical requirements will return with a virtual attendance option to allow interaction between students and instructors, according to a Monday statement. The flex option will also allow students to complete assignments online as part of their lecture class.

“We want students to feel safe and comfortable when they return this fall. We have and are in the process of taking multiple steps to increase options and prepare for our students’ return,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

The campus remains closed to the public but is scheduled to reopen in July with various measures in place. Classrooms, test centers, dorms, the library and bookstore are all expected to be impacted by the changes to promote social distancing.

Computer software is also being implemented to allow for more virtual interaction with the school. Communication with faculty will be supported by the upgrades to assist with admissions and business offices functions.

“Our goal this year is to work through issues over which we have no control while embracing the changes that have been necessary,” said McDaniel.

Advisors at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma campus in Ardmore are operating on a modified schedule Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to information from UCSO. New and current students in Ardmore can find more information by calling (580) 319-0370.