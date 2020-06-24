New case surge continues at slower pace, testing nears 300,000

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continued with nearly 300 new cases recorded Tuesday. State health data shows about 300,000 specimens have been tested as the average number of daily reported test results remains below 5,000.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 11,028 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March. Nearly 2,800 of those cases were not reported deceased or recovered as of Tuesday’s update.

Carter County recorded a sixth straight day of new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 74. The four new cases reported again outpaced the single recovery and caused the number of cases not deceased or recovered to 16, with those in Ardmore, Healdton and Gene Autry.

Deaths reported in Kiowa and Wagoner counties caused the death toll to rise to 371 Tuesday. While the statewide death rate linked to COVID-19 has slowed substantially, hospitalizations have been on the rise in the past week.

At least 265 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday. New hospitalizations peaked in late March and regularly fell through May, but started increasing less than a week into June. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations fell to its lowest point on June 4, when fewer than six people were being admitted each day, but climbed past 22 on Tuesday.

Testing rates appear to have leveled off just below about 5,000 per day and the state nears 300,000 specimens. According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Oklahoma ranks 31st in testing per capita with less than 7,200 tested per 100,000 residents. Rhode Island and New York continue to lead the nation in testing per capita with more than 17,000 tested per 100,000 residents.