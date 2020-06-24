As the story unfolds,
start here.
New case surge continues at slower pace, testing nears 300,000

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
More than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma. State health data has recorded nearly 8,000 recoveries and 371 deaths linked to the disease. Nearly 1,300 have been hospitalized.

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continued with nearly 300 new cases recorded Tuesday. State health data shows about 300,000 specimens have been tested as the average number of daily reported test results remains below 5,000.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 11,028 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March. Nearly 2,800 of those cases were not reported deceased or recovered as of Tuesday’s update.

The number of confirmed cases not deceased or recovered grew for a 17th straight day to 2,769 Tuesday.

Carter County recorded a sixth straight day of new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 74. The four new cases reported again outpaced the single recovery and caused the number of cases not deceased or recovered to 16, with those in Ardmore, Healdton and Gene Autry.

Carter County has recorded 74 cases of COVID-19, with recent confirmations in Ardmore, Healdton and Gene Autry
Carter County has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 but only seven recoveries in the past seven days. The number of cases not deceased or recovered in the county rose to 16 on Tuesday.

Deaths reported in Kiowa and Wagoner counties caused the death toll to rise to 371 Tuesday. While the statewide death rate linked to COVID-19 has slowed substantially, hospitalizations have been on the rise in the past week.

Oklahoma recorded 295 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, down significantly from the one-day record of 478 cases recorded Sunday. The less volatile seven-day average also climbed for a 15th straight day, albeit at the slowest rate since the recent surge started earlier this month.

At least 265 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday. New hospitalizations peaked in late March and regularly fell through May, but started increasing less than a week into June. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations fell to its lowest point on June 4, when fewer than six people were being admitted each day, but climbed past 22 on Tuesday.

New hospitalizations grew by 20 Tuesday. With the exception of May 31, every day since March 19 has recorded at least one hospitalization. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations has grown to a rate not seen since early April

Testing rates appear to have leveled off just below about 5,000 per day and the state nears 300,000 specimens. According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Oklahoma ranks 31st in testing per capita with less than 7,200 tested per 100,000 residents. Rhode Island and New York continue to lead the nation in testing per capita with more than 17,000 tested per 100,000 residents.

Oklahoma has tested nearly 300,000 specimens for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday.
The rate of returned test results appears to have leveled out below 5,000 specimens per day. About 13,000 new test results were reported between Sunday and Tuesday.