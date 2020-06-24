As the story unfolds,
New virus cases breaks one-day record again, new hospitalizations mount

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
New confirmed cases surged again Wednesday by 482, the largest one-day jump recorded in Oklahoma. The less volatile seven-day average slowed after two days of drastically lower numbers, only to spike past 370 average new cases per day.

After two days of fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma again broke the one-day record for new infections and sent the number of new cases in June over 5,000. With 482 new cases recorded Wednesday, Oklahoma’s total number of cases stands at 11,510.

Oklahoma has recorded 11,510 cases of COVID-19, with 8,144 recoveries and 372 deaths. More than 1,300 people have been hospitalized due to the disease.

Carter County recorded another new case Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 75. At least one new case has been reported daily in the county for seven days and sets the record for most consecutive days with new cases.

Carter County has recorded 75 cases of COVID-19, with 15 new cases in the past week. One death has been recorded and 57 cases have been listed as recovered.

Deaths linked to the disease again ticked up with a death being reported in Garfield County. As of Wednesday, 372 people have died and 8,144 have recovered. Total hospitalizations also continued their surge with 31 new hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations grew to 268 and have climbed since June 19. 

New hospitalizations again reached levels unseen since April with 31 new hospitalizations recorded Wednesday. The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations also continued its upward trajectory.

Nearly 3,000 tests results were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of Oklahoma tests just shy of 300,000. About 4.4% of all Oklahoma test results have returned positive for the novel coronavirus, and nearly 23% of all new confirmed cases have been reported since June 19.