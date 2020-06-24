New virus cases breaks one-day record again, new hospitalizations mount

After two days of fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma again broke the one-day record for new infections and sent the number of new cases in June over 5,000. With 482 new cases recorded Wednesday, Oklahoma’s total number of cases stands at 11,510.

Carter County recorded another new case Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 75. At least one new case has been reported daily in the county for seven days and sets the record for most consecutive days with new cases.

Deaths linked to the disease again ticked up with a death being reported in Garfield County. As of Wednesday, 372 people have died and 8,144 have recovered. Total hospitalizations also continued their surge with 31 new hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations grew to 268 and have climbed since June 19.

Nearly 3,000 tests results were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of Oklahoma tests just shy of 300,000. About 4.4% of all Oklahoma test results have returned positive for the novel coronavirus, and nearly 23% of all new confirmed cases have been reported since June 19.