Ardmore man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing painted fire hydrant

An Ardmore man is facing charges for grand larceny after allegedly stealing a painted fire hydrant from the downtown area.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said charges were submitted against 44-year-old Thomas Seaton Day after the fire hydrant was located in Day’s backyard on June 13.

The fire hydrant, colorfully decorated with dripping paint, went missing from the intersection of Main and Washington Streets in downtown Ardmore on Friday, June 12. Police reportedly checked with the Ardmore Fire Department to see if any repairs were being made.

When firefighters confirmed that they had not taken the fire hydrant for repairs, Henry said police began to suspect the fire hydrant had been stolen.

“After doing a little bit of a follow-up, it was determined that the fire hydrant was apparently damaged and not connected to the waterline,” Henry said. “The fire hydrant was simply laying on the sidewalk, so that’s the reason that it was stolen so easily.”

At around 7 p.m. the next day, an individual contacted police and advised that they had spotted the missing fire hydrant in the backyard of a residence located off of Fourth Street Southwest. Officers arrived at the residence and were able to recover the fire hydrant.

The homeowner, identified as Day, reportedly told police he had no knowledge of the fire hydrant being in his backyard. However, Henry said Day made that comment before officers had mentioned the fire hydrant.

“He kind of admitted that he knew that the fire hydrant was back there prior to the officers asking him about it,” Henry said. “So he was charged with the crime.”

A felony count for grand larceny was filed against Day on June 22, according to Carter County court documents. Court records state that the fire hydrant is valued at more than $1,000. Day has an initial appearance in court scheduled for July 2.

If found guilty, Day could face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of no more than $1,000, or both a fine and imprisonment, and restitution.