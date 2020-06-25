Ardmore man facing felony charges in relation to 2019 sexual assault incident

An Ardmore man is facing charges for sexual battery stemming from an alleged 2019 sexual assault incident.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said charges were submitted to the district attorney’s office against 23-year-old Braden Charles Choate-Lyles for sexual assault and battery following an investigation that began in early February of 2019.

On Feb. 2, patrol officers reportedly made contact with the victim, who advised that she had been sexually assaulted by Choate-Lyles. Henry said the victim reported being at a residence in Ardmore with the suspect late at night.

“They started drinking alcohol and they started to make out and it led to the suspect biting her in several places on her body,” Henry said. “She did not consent to that type of touching.”

Officers conducted further investigation into the incident and photographed the victim’s injuries. A felony count for sexual battery was formally filed against Choate-Lyles on June 22, 2020, according to Carter County court documents.

Choate-Lyles has an initial appearance in court scheduled for July 2. If found guilty, Choate-Lyles could face up to 10 years in prison. Anyone convicted of sexual battery in Oklahoma is required to register as a sex offender.