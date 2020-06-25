State-wide Art Crawl coming to Ardmore this weekend

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is bringing the first ever Oklahoma Art Crawl to cities across the state. This Saturday and Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, over 225 artists will display their art in locations scattered across 33 cities. The artwork will be displayed both indoors and outside so guests at the event can more easily maintain social distancing as they take in the sights.

Marvin’s Place Art Gallery located at 103 W. Main St. in the Depot District will be the hub for the event in Ardmore. Owner Todd Yeager described the event.

“The idea is for artists who haven’t been able to get their work out for the last three or four months to have the chance to display some of their stuff,” Yeager said. “People can buy if they want, but it’s really more about getting everybody out and driving around to see the art that maybe your neighbor next door has created.”

Yeager said work will be displayed both inside and outside of the gallery. He has invited several local artists to participate in the show, and artist Patsy Lane from Konowa will have a table set up outside to display some of her pieces.

“People can stop and come in if they want, or just park down the street and take a look outside,” Yeager said. “I think Patsy is going to set up a little table out on the sidewalk so people that don’t want to come in can just drive by.”

Yeager said local artist Larry Scott will also be displaying some of his work from a building he owns near Central Park.

A full list of all of the artists and locations throughout the state that will be participating in the event can be found at www.ovac-ok.org/ok-art-crawl. According to the map provided, Sulphur, Wynnewood, and Pauls Valley are also participating in the event.

Susan Yeager, co-owner of Marvin’s Place, said the event will be a great way for people to get out and relax.

“I think being in a place like this where you can just calmly look at art, it gives you a relaxing way to get back to yourself,” she said. “Especially right now with everything that is going on, I think it’s important for people to just have some time with art.”