Dickson to hold enrollment days in July

Dickson Public Schools will be holding enrollment days next month to get new and returning students signed up for the upcoming school year. Pre-K enrollment will be held on July 6 and kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment will be the following week.

Due to COVID-19, families are asked to send one person to enroll all students in that family. School staff will be wearing masks and visitors are asked to also wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout.

Parents of all new students will need their child’s birth certificate and immunization records, while new and returning students who moved since the last school year will need to show proof of residency. High school students who will drive to school will also need to have their driver’s license and proof of insurance for parking passes.

According to information from the school, proof of residency includes lease agreements or some utility bills. Some families who live outside of the district can apply for an emergency transfer at enrollment. If applicable, tribal membership or CDIB information should also be provided.

Pre-K enrollment will be on Monday, July 6, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. All other grades will be enrolled on Monday, July 13, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both enrollment events will be held in the elementary school cafeteria and safe room.

For more information, district registrar Jennifer Mays-Krimmer can be emailed at jkrimmer@dickson.k12.ok.us.