New virus hospitalizations breaks one-day record, weekly positive test rate remains at 8%

New recorded hospitalizations broke a one-day record on Friday as the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma soared past 12,000. The percentage of positive test results remained above 8% this week, and state health officials have launched a new online tool to help Oklahomans find testing sites.

Carter County recorded an additional two cases and two new recoveries Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 82. The 61 cases recorded as recovered include the case in Gene Autry. Cases not listed as deceased or recovered in Carter County remained at 20.

More than 300 people were hospitalized on Friday due to COVID-19, the most hospitalizations at one time since April 24. Only two days recorded more hospitalizations. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the total number of hospitalizations grew by 57 Friday. That is higher than the previous one-day record and puts the total number of hospitalizations near 1,400.

Two additional deaths recorded Friday sent the death toll to 377. While the number of daily deaths has significantly dropped from the record 21 reported on April 21, Oklahoma has averaged more than a death per day linked to the disease.

The alarming trend of new confirmed cases each day continues to outpace anything seen in Oklahoma before June. Nearly 400 test results reported Friday were positive for the virus, and only four days have seen more new cases reported in a day. Nearly half of all cases reported in Oklahoma since March 6 — about 47% — have been reported in the month of June.

More than 28,500 test results have been reported since June 21, with 2,300 of them testing positive for the novel coronavirus. That 8% positive test result rate marks a second straight week of growing rates of the disease as weekly tests reported remains nearly 30,000. Between May 17 and May 23, a record 37,000 test results were reported with less than 2% returning positive for the virus.