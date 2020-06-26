Phillip Wolfenbarger answers questionnaire for Carter County Sheriff

Phillip Wolfenbarger is running for the office of Carter County Sheriff against incumbent Chris Bryant and challenger John Randolph. Because all candidates are Republican and there are no Democrat challengers, the winner of this election will be elected sheriff if he wins more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate wins more than 50%, a runoff election with the top two candidates will be scheduled for August 25. Only registered Republicans can vote in this election.

All three candidates were given the same series of four questions to answer with responses to be no longer than 100 worlds. Here are Wolfenbarger’s answers.

1. What inspired you to run for the office of Carter County Sheriff?

As a citizen that lives in the less incorporated area of the county, I see and hear firsthand how easy it is to feel forgotten. I have spoken to a lot of citizens around Carter County and it was clear to me that the majority are wanting a new direction for the Sheriff's Office. When I was young, I knew that I wanted to be a law enforcement officer. I was taught that if you believe something needs to change you have to do something about it.

2. What can you bring to the job that your opponents cannot?

My experience in law enforcement and management has taught me that to be successful, you need a proactive work ethic, strong working relationships, communication, and transparency. I am able to work within a budget and build and maintain the relationships that are necessary to be successful. I am a forward thinker and refuse to accept bad results to any issue because of poor mindsets. The worst saying that I have heard is “That's the way it has always been."

3. What do you hope to accomplish during your time in office?

I have viable ideas to rebuild the relationships with the citizens of Carter County. I hope to start programs to assist in the school districts and build relationships that will make a difference far into the future. To be successful we need to make a difference beyond tomorrow. The Sheriff’s Office needs to be proactive across the unincorporated areas of the county while partnering with all communities to ensure each citizen feels safe, protected, and served. We must develop a new trust and be more responsive to the citizens.

4. How do you see the Sheriff's Department evolving in light of recent events calling for police reform?

I will ensure the personnel has the most current and ongoing training available to them. While I know it will not be easy, I strongly believe that we will have the largest impact if we take a 'hearts and minds' approach with younger citizens. We will be involved with every community in the county and work together to solve issues as they come up.