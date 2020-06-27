Ardmore Convention Center reopens with new cleaning procedures in place

The Ardmore Convention Center recently reopened its doors to events, but new procedures are in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, discussed some of the new efforts already put into place during a meeting of the Ardmore Tourism Authority Thursday morning.

“As you can see we’ve got signage and several different things going on,” Bates said. “We’ve been working closely with the health department to ensure that we’re on top of everything that we need to be doing in order to provide as safe of an environment for our guests as we can.”

Martha Donald, chief operating officer, described some of the efforts currently in place.

“The team here at the convention center has done a fantastic job of deep cleaning the place — all of the chairs and surfaces that we touch on a regular basis,” Donald said. “We also have two electrostatic sprayers that they are using to disinfect large areas in a short period of time.”

She also pointed out the hand sanitizer that is available for everyone to use. They will also soon be installing hand sanitizer stations at all entrances to the building. They already have the stands and the sanitizer itself but are waiting for the dispensers to come from the distributer.

“We also have masks available,” Donald said. “Our team uses masks when conducting events, and we also have free masks available for community members. We are one of the five locations that has those available, so if you hear of anyone needing a mask remind them they can come to the convention center to get those.

Other locations in Ardmore that provide free masks are the Chamber of Commerce, the HFV Wilson Community Center, the Ardmore Public Library, and the Champion Public Library.

Donald said the convention center has hosted a few multi-day events since reopening, and everything has been going smoothly so far. Though some events originally scheduled during the shutdown had to cancel, others have been rescheduled for later this summer or fall. There is also interest in bringing some new events to the facility.

“We’re currently talking to some statewide associations about rescheduling their events that they had originally scheduled at other locations that they’ve had to cancel,” Donald said. “Some of those had been here before, and for others, Ardmore is on their radar for the first time — and those are productive conversations.”