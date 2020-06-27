New virus cases, hospitalizations remain high in Oklahoma

Over 100 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations were recorded in Oklahoma between Friday and Saturday. With the recent surge in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, current hospitalizations also hit a one-day record high on Saturday.

Oklahoma has recorded 12,642 total cases of the virus during the pandemic, with about half recorded in June and more than 20% of all cases reported in the last seven days. Saturday marked the first day since June 6 that new daily recoveries were higher than new daily confirmed cases.

Oklahoma currently ranks 39th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 42nd in the per capita incidence of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

Carter County totals remained flat between Friday and Saturday with 82 confirmed cases and 61 recovered cases. Cases not listed as deceased or recovered in Carter County remained at 20.

The virus-related death toll statewide climbed to 384 on Saturday with seven new deaths, the most deaths reported in a single day since May 5. While the number of daily deaths has significantly dropped from the record 21 reported on April 21, Oklahoma has averaged more than a death per day linked to the disease since March.

According to OSDH figures, 329 people were in the hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday. That is the second-highest number recorded since information started being reported in April. The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations reached its highest number ever Saturday, averaging about 30 new hospitalizations each day in the past week.

Nearly 44,000 test results were reported between June 21 and June 27, which is a weekly record. Just over 2,600, or about 6%, of those tests returned positive for the novel coronavirus. Only the week prior had a higher rate of positive test results.

“Since COVID-19 was first introduced in Oklahoma, testing availability has radically improved and the State’s hospital surge plan remains activated,” read the OSDH Weekly Epidemiology Report Friday. “Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases. The need to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, wash hands often, and adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.”