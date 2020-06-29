City Commission approves rezoning to allow for new subdivision near Plainview

Ardmore City Commissioners voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 31 acres for a new subdivision during a special meeting at the Ardmore Convention Center Thursday evening. The new subdivision will be known as Indian Plains with a proposed 91 homes. It will be located off of Myall Road near Plainview Public schools.

The land was initially zoned RS-9, single-family residential with lot sizes a minimum of 9,000-square feet. Thursday’s vote changed to zoning to RS-6, single family residential with lot sizes a minimum of 6,000-square feet.

Director of Community Development Jessica Scott said the commission previously voted to rezone the area in 2017, but the change was rescinded due to a clerical error. She said the only difference other than lot size between RS-9 and RS-6 is RS-6 could allow for townhouses and duplexes to be built on the land if the city commission voted to allow for a conditional use.

Prior to the vote, a hearing was held where citizens could speak both in favor of and against the proposed rezoning. Attorney Mike Mordy spoke first on behalf of concerned citizens who were against the proposal.

Mordy began by saying the property owner, Ardmore home builder Lance Windel, knew the land was zoned for RS-6 when he purchased it. Mordy said his clients believe the RS-9 zoning is more appropriate because they believe the rezoning would lead to too much crowding in the area and create a massive influx of traffic and congestion in the area.

“The roadways throughout the area are small and congested,” Mordy said. “Both Myall (Road) and Plainview (Road) are too narrow to accommodate additional housing and the city is going to have to spend attritional money to widen the streets.”

Mordy said that part of the land being rezoned — along with the streets in the area — are prone to flooding, noting flooding in 2015 along Myall Road in which a young boy lost his life.

After Mordy spoke, Windel addressed the commission and talked about his plan. He said he had submitted a preliminary plat that outlines exactly what his plans are for the area. He told commissioners there were no plans to build town homes or duplexes, and he noted that most of the lots will actually be large enough to fall within the RS-9 designation.

“Most of the lots actually fall within the RS-9 designation, but there are some that don’t,” Windel said. “If you look at my 31 acres against my 91 lots, we’re going to be less than three lots per acres.”

Windel acknowledged part of the subdivision is currently designated to be a flood plain, however said he's dealt with the same issue when building other housing additions.

“We’ve done that at Hickory Ridge,” Windel said. “I bring up Hickory Ridge because that’s what we’re trying to do. I’m just trying to do another Hickory Ridge, and for those of you who are familiar with that subdivision, it’s been very successful for Ardmore. And Hickory Ridge — just like this — part of it was built in what was once designated Flood Plain A. But we used standard engineering techniques to build that elevation up.”

After Windel spoke two more citizens voiced their opinions — one against and one in favor — before the hearing was brought to a close. Once the hearing was complete the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and to approve the preliminary plat Windel submitted for the new subdivision.