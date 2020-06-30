Ardmore man arrested for sexual battery, driving under the influence

An Ardmore man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly inappropriately touching an individual at a local business and then attempting to drive off while under the influence.

Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Juan Galicia said the victim contacted police at around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, June 26 and stated that an individual had inappropriately touched her in the 2400 block of West Broadway Street.

As officers arrived on scene, they spotted the victim, who was flagging them down as a vehicle was attempting to drive off. Galicia said the vehicle matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers made contact with the driver, 68-year-old Fred Moore, before he could leave the scene. “During the first contact it was apparent to the officer that he was obviously under the influence,” Galicia said.

A standard field sobriety test was conducted on Moore and he was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and after further investigation, sexual battery. The victim reportedly told police that Moore had approached her and made a comment to her before reaching up to touch her breasts.

Galicia said the incident was captured on video and he was able to review the video footage. Although there is no audio, Galicia said the video does appear to show the suspect approaching the victim.

“They kind of talk and you can kind of tell she’s confused by what he’s saying,” Galicia said. “Then he reaches up and touches her — it does appear on her breast. She kind of backs up and then he reaches out and tries to touch her again.”

The victim then reportedly separated herself from Moore and went to find a manager prior to reporting the incident to police.

Galicia said Moore was transported to the Carter County jail where he was booked in for complaints of sexual battery and DUI. State law defines sexual battery as "the intentional touching, mauling or feeling of the body or private parts of any person 16 years of age or older, in a lewd or lascivious manner" without the consent of that person.

Charges have been sent to the district attorney’s office for review.