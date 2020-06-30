Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Murray Tuesday morning

The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Lake Murray on Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim, 70-year-old Allan Travis of Edmond, is believed to have been swimming at the lake on the afternoon of Sunday, June 28.

Allan had reportedly attempted to swim back to a vessel, but the vessel kept drifting due to high winds. He then went under the water and did not resurface, according to OHP.

Marine Enforcement and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at around 11:20 a.m. two days later, on June 30. The victim’s body was then transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to OHP, a personal flotation device was not in use by the victim.