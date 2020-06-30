Annual MORE Foundation Golf Tournament raises approximately 25K for scholarships

Golfers teed off for the annual MORE Foundation Golf Tournament at Dornick Hills on Monday with 31 teams competing in two separate flights. Between entry fees, event sponsorships and hole sponsorships, the event raised around $25,000 for college scholarships for Carter County students.

Executive Director Roslyn Haile said this year the MORE Foundation was able to award scholarships to 42 graduating seniors. Over the course of a recipient’s undergraduate education, these scholarships are worth $6,000, with $500 applied to their first four semesters and $1,000 applied to their last four.

Typically around 100 students receive the scholarship each year, but Haile believes this year’s numbers were impacted by the pandemic.

"We were right in the middle of our application process when everything shut down,” Haile said. “Our deadline was March 29, right after all the schools closed, and it affected our numbers greatly. But I think it’ll bounce right back next year.”

Haile said she was thrilled by the turnout and success of the golf tournament and is extremely thankful to the community for supporting the organization. Because of the coronavirus, this year’s tournament was somewhat scaled back and did not have the typical silent auction and raffle drawing, but she believes everyone still enjoyed themselves.

“This was really an ideal fundraiser to have while we’re going through this right now,” Haile said. “We got everyone registered outside, and everybody stayed spread out before teeing off and during lunch. Then once the teams got onto the green, they could just enjoy the beautiful day and have fun playing a round of golf.”

Of the 31 teams, Haile said six were composed entirely of teachers, coaches and administrators from local schools.

“We give out scholarships to kids from eight public schools in Carter County, and we had six of them here today,” Haile said. “This morning I had Plainview, Healdton, Lone Grove, Wilson and Ardmore. Then this afternoon we had Dickson. It really means a lot to see them coming out to support what we do.”