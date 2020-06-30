Pedestrian killed in accident with train near Marietta

A pedestrian was killed in an accident on the railroad tracks near Marietta early Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 3:20 a.m., .4 miles north of Greenville Road and approximately six miles north of Marietta in Love County.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, hauling 100 cars, was traveling through the area. Troopers reported that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the tracks and was struck by the train.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released at this time and is pending identification. According to OHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Love County EMS personnel due to massive injuries, and later transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The train engineer and a passenger in the train were not injured. The cause of the collision is cited as pedestrian action.