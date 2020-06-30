Skydweller Aero announces new testing and integration facility coming to Ardmore

Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S-Spanish aerospace company, announced Tuesday it would locate its US corporate headquarters and a testing and integration facility in Oklahoma. While the headquarters will be located in Oklahoma City, the testing and manufacturing facility will be established at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark.

According to a press release issued by Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Skydweller is developing renewably powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with a heavy payload capacity that will be used for a new class of unmanned aircraft. This innovation will soon be taking place in Ardmore.

Mita Bates, president and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, said she is thrilled to welcome Skydweller into the community.

“This is truly the next generation of aircraft, so it’s really exciting to have that coming to Ardmore,” Bates said. “The aerospace industry is an extremely fast-growing segment of our economy, and I feel like Skydweller — along with our other companies at the Airpark such as King Aerospace — will really enhance our presence in the aerospace community."

Bates said Skydweller officials visited the Airpark on Monday, and they were pleased with what the area had to offer. The company plans to begin construction on an estimated 55,000-square foot facility in the spring of 2021.

“We worked with them on site to determine the best location for their facility,” Bates said. “We also discussed some of the logistics and infrastructure requirements that will be necessary.”

While the exact number of jobs coming to Ardmore is still unknown, Bates said the company plans to have 120 jobs in the state by 2024.

“The neat thing about the Ardmore facility is it will include engineers, A&P mechanics and manufacturing personnel,” Bates said. “We will be working with our local technology center, Southern Tech, along with Skydweller to make sure that we’ll have an available workforce with the right set of skills.”