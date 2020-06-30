Election results from Tuesday's primary and special elections

Oklahomans went to the polls on Tuesday to make their voices heard. In Carter County, both Democrats and Republicans cast their ballots in the party primaries for the United States House of Representatives and Senate. Republicans also voted to reelect Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant, and the Republicans of Carter County Commission District Two chose to reelect Commissioner Bill Baker.

State Question 802 — a measure to amend the state's constitution for the purpose of expanding Medicaid to an estimated 200,000 Oklahoma residents — passed by one half of a percent, according to the unofficial results. More than 670,000 voters weighed in on the issue.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant will be retaining his office after receiving 3,189 votes out of a total 4,187 votes cast, more than doubling his vote total from his first run at the position in 2016. Challenger John Robert Randolph III came in second place with 844 votes, and challenger Phillip Wolfenbarger came in third with 154. Because Bryant won a solid majority of the vote, there will be no runoff election.

“I’m very thankful to the citizens of Carter County and am humbled by their support and the faith they have in our department,” Bryant said. “We have restored the honor and integrity to this department, and I’m looking forward to the four more years serving our community with a truly open-door policy.”

Bill Baker, Carter County Commissioner for District 2, will also be retaining his office. Baker received 784 votes while his opponent, Steve Robinson, received 420. Baker said he was extremely grateful to the citizens of the district for their support.

“I’d like to thank the people of Carter County District 2 for their vote of confidence,” Baker said. “Sixty-five percent is a lot, and I’m humbled by that. Now I’m ready to move forward with some of the plans that I have for the district.”

Both Wilson and Ratliff City each had elections Tuesday as well. In Wilson, Rex L. Rutledge was elected to the Ward 1 council seat after receiving 138 votes compared to Bonnie Kennedy who received 57. In Ratliff City, citizens voted 15 to three to approve a proposition that sets the town Board of Trustees at three members who are nominated and elected at large, regardless of their place of residence within the town’s incorporated limits.

In Murray County, Davis and Sulphur residents each voted to approve propositions in favor of a 5% lodging tax. In Davis the proposition passed with over 67% of the vote with 275 votes for the proposition and 135 against. Sulphur’s proposition gained 54% of the vote with 338 for the proposition and 287 against.

In Marshall County, Republicans chose to elect Donald Yow as sheriff. Yow, who is currently serving as Madill's chief of police, received 797 votes and defeated incumbent Danny Cryer who received 722 votes.

The numbers included in this article are the unofficial, unverified results supplied by the Oklahoma State Election Board, and do not yet include provisional ballot results. Final results will be certified by county election boards no earlier than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and state and federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, July 7.