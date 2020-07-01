Love County firefighters battle travel trailer fire, three pets killed in fire

Among a string of fires over the past couple of days, multiple Love County fire departments responded to a travel trailer fire Tuesday. While firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house, three pets were lost in the fire.

Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Campbell said his department, along with Marietta and Lake Murray Village Fire Departments, responded to the fire near Oswalt Road and Interstate 35 at around 12:30 p.m. on June 30.

Love County EMS, Love County Emergency Management and the Love County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the fire.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the travel trailer was completely engulfed in flames. None of the residents at the property had reportedly been in the trailer at the time of the fire. However, two dogs and one cat reportedly did not make it out.

Campbell said firefighters used what is known as a “curtain” of water to keep the fire from spreading to a home only a few feet away. By working away from the house and into the fire, they had the fire extinguished in a couple of hours, at around 2:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being determined. Campbell said it may have been due to an electrical short. While working the fire, Campbell said one firefighter overheated a bit, but was treated and is doing fine now.

“The high (heat) index on the weather today is what slows a lot of us down,” Campbell said. “The firefighters just need to be sure they don’t overheat under all of that bunker gear.”

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Norman, the heat index in Ardmore on June 30 was 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot conditions have persisted for much of the week, with heat indices above 100 degrees Fahrenheit across the state.

The heat is not only dangerous to individuals' health, but with added high winds has increased fire danger. Campbell said firefighters have been busy recently with many fires springing up across the area.

“I’ve been running so many here lately I can’t keep up. We’ve been running different ones all week — different places,” Campbell said.

One recent fire was sparked while an individual was cutting hay, Campbell said, reminding residents to be mindful of any activities that could cause a spark. One spark can ignite a fire and with high winds, grass and hay fires can quickly get out of control.

“The grass looks green, but it’s not. It’s dry and it’s not doing any better,” Campbell said. “Our 4th of July is coming up and fireworks are going to be a major deal on this dry grass if we don’t get any rain. So just be careful out there and watch where you’re popping them and watch where you’re shooting your stuff. It will catch on fire pretty fast.”