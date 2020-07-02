Felony charges filed against juvenile suspect in Ardmore park shooting, suspect still at large

Charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon have been filed against a juvenile suspect in a recent shooting at an Ardmore park. However, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown.

According to earlier reports from the Ardmore Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect is believed to have been involved in a shooting that left one woman hospitalized due to her injuries.

“This incident is going to surround the shooting that occurred at Charolette Hall Park on June 23, 2020. (The juvenile suspect) was identified and he has been listed as the other outstanding suspect in this case,” said Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry.

Ardmore police reportedly identified two suspects in the case. The other suspect, 19-year-old Gabreon Noland, of Ardmore, was spotted running from the park and was arrested that day.

Noland is facing a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of a firearm. However, he is not believed to have shot the firearm during the incident.

Ardmore police believe the incident may have been connected to a drug deal. The two suspects allegedly got into a vehicle at the park to make the transaction, but before the exchange could be made a verbal altercation took place.

The two suspects then allegedly exited the vehicle and one of them brandished a pistol, firing two shots into the air. The same individual then allegedly fired an additional four shots towards the vehicle, striking a second vehicle parked nearby.

The second vehicle was occupied by a female in her 20’s who police said had no relation to the alleged suspects. The woman was struck by one of the bullets and her vehicle was reportedly damaged from the gunfire. She was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Ardmore Police Department is urging anyone with any information on the juvenile suspect’s whereabouts to contact the department at (580) 223-1212.

“At this time (the juvenile suspect) is still outstanding, please continue to look for him. He is known to stay in this area as well as areas of north Texas,” Henry said. “If anybody has any information on his whereabouts or his location, please contact the Ardmore Police Department.”