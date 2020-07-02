State sets single-day hospitalizations record

New coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Oklahoma broke a single day record Thursday. The surge in COVID-19 cases that started last month has increased the overall death toll to 395 as hundreds of new cases get confirmed across the state each day.

Carter County recorded one new case Thursday for 96 total confirmations since March.

Six new Oklahoma deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday along with 427 new cases throughout the state increasing the total number of cases to 14,539 total with 3,491 cases presumably still active.

Thursday’s newly reported deaths were from Tulsa (one), Comanche (two) and McCurtain (three) Counties, all of which fell within the 65 and older age group. Only one of the newly reported deaths had occurred within the 24 hours prior to the issued report.

The total number of cases for Carter County reached 96 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 20 cases still considered active or not deceased and four cases recovered. The total number of deaths remain at one for Carter County. Thursday’s single case was located in Ardmore.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, total test rose to 355,200 on the week with 338,511 returning negative to the virus, while 62 new hospitalizations were reported.

The total number of hospitalized cases rose to 1,615 across the state with 368 currently still hospitalized.