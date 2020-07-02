Public fireworks displays set for Lake Murray, Lake Texoma

This weekend two public fireworks displays will be held in celebration of Independence Day, and they will be held on different days for anyone who would like to watch both shows. The Lake Texoma Association in Kingston will be hosting their event at the Roosevelt Bridge on Lake Texoma on Friday. The Ardmore Tourism Authority will be putting on a show at Lake Murray State Park on Saturday.

Brandi Burkhalter, executive director of the Lake Texoma Association, said the fireworks will begin shortly after sunset on Friday, July 3, but other events will get started at their office located at 11934 State Park Rd. in Kingston at 6 p.m.

“Things are going to be a little bit different this year because of COVID-19, so our office won’t necessarily open to everyone, but we’ll have activities for kids and adults and a food truck set out on the lawn,” Burkhalter said. “Our office will also be selling hotdog meals for $3 as a fundraiser for our organization.”

Burkhalter said games such as cornhole will be available for anyone who would like to play, but they will be taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus. Players will be required to use hand sanitizer before touching anything, and cones will be set up at six feet intervals for those standing in lines to play.

Another difference will be the absence of a bounce house for the kids at this year's event. Instead sprinklers will be set out on the lawn for the children to play in.

Burkhalter said the fireworks will be visible from the office or from boats on the water near the Roosevelt Bridge.

The fireworks display over Lake Murray will begin after dusk on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks will be visible from many vantage points all around the lake. Madison Dial, communications coordinator for the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, suggested the R.C. Flying Fields or the area around the Lake Murray Lodge.

Dial said this year visitors will be able to tune their radios to 97.7 FM for dedicated music for the show.

“The show will last for around 25 minutes, and this year KICM will have patriotic music to go along with the fireworks,” Dial said.