COVID cases spike again

The Daily Ardmoreite

Confirmed cases for COVID 19 jumped again Friday heading the holiday weekend with 525 new cases being reported, 25 of which were reported for Carter County.

The new confirmed cases raises the total active number of cases in Carter County to 45, most of which are located in Ardmore.

Total number of cases in the county to date to 120, 75 of which have recovered. The death toll for the county remained at one.

The total number of deaths reported for the state on Friday rose by three to 398. The new reported cases for the state rose to number of total confirmed cases to 15,065. An increase of 471 new recoveries brought to total to 11,519 for the state.