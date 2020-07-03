Madill police recover body of deceased woman from city lake

Officers with the Madill Police Department pulled the body of a 75-year-old woman out of the city lake Thursday evening.

Madill Police Department Public Information Officer Donny Raley said officers discovered the woman’s body at the Madill City Lake at around 2 p.m. on July 2. The woman has been identified. However, her name is not being released at this time.

Raley said the cause of death is currently unknown. The body has been sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City to help make the determination.

At this time, the department is not commenting on whether there were signs of foul play. “We’re not prepared to release that yet until we get a result back from the state medical examiner,” Raley said.

This is a developing story. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. “Our hearts go out to the family of the young lady that was found yesterday,” Raley said on Friday, July 3.